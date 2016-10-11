Adam Hose: Somerset batsman extends contract for 2017

Adam Hose top scored with 77 off 84 balls in Somerset's tied One-Day Cup game against Essex in June

Somerset batsman Adam Hose has signed a one-year contract extension with the county until the end of 2017.

The 23-year-old made his first-class debut against Pakistan in July, but scored only 10 and eight in his two innings against the tourists.

He also played four One-Day Cup games and one T20 Blast fixture this summer.

"My goals for 2017 are to earn a regular spot within the top order and consistently contribute towards winning games," he told Somerset's website.