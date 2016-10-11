Bangladesh v England: Moeen Ali says hosts could crack under pressure

Moeen Ali (left) is yet to take a wicket in the series and has scored 10 runs

Bangladesh v England Date: Wednesday, 9 October. Venue: Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong Start: 09:30 BST

England all-rounder Moeen Ali says Bangladesh could buckle under pressure in their one-day series decider in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Bangladesh levelled the three-match series with an 34-run win on Sunday.

But the hosts were also in a strong position in the opening match before a dramatic collapse gave England the win.

"We know that if we put them under pressure - like we saw in the first game - they can crack a bit more than the bigger sides," said Moeen, 29.

Earlier this year, Bangladesh lost to India in the ICC World Twenty20, despite needing only two runs from three balls to win.

"They messed that up as well," Moeen added. "We know it will take them a bit more time to get over that kind of stuff.

"It took us years and years and we still sometimes, under pressure, don't play as well."

Bangladesh are going for a seventh 50-over series win in a row, a run that includes victories over India, Pakistan and South Africa.

"They are a good side with some very good players," Moeen said. "They are hard to beat at home - we don't have that sort of record at home."

England captain Jos Buttler was reprimanded following the second match of the series after he reacted angrily to a "send-off" from the Bangladesh players when he was dismissed on review.

"Both teams have players who can get a bit heated," said Moeen. "It just spices things up a little more and now hopefully we can come out on top."