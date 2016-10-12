Rob Jones: Lancashire opener signs first professional deal with Old Trafford club

Rob Jones became the youngest Lancashire batsman since Cyril Washbrook in 1935 to carry his bat when he made 106 not out against eventual champions Middlesex

Lancashire batsman Rob Jones has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 20-year-old opener made his debut for the Red Rose in August and hit his maiden century later that month at Old Trafford against Middlesex.

"It's a dream come true for me to play for Lancashire and I couldn't be happier," he said.

Jones will spend this winter in Australia playing grade cricket for South Perth.

He had previously been on a scholarship deal with Lancashire alongside 21-year-old bowler Danny Lamb, who has also agreed his first contract.