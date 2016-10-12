Rob Jones: Lancashire opener signs first professional deal with Old Trafford club
-
- From the section Cricket
Lancashire batsman Rob Jones has signed his first professional contract with the club.
The 20-year-old opener made his debut for the Red Rose in August and hit his maiden century later that month at Old Trafford against Middlesex.
"It's a dream come true for me to play for Lancashire and I couldn't be happier," he said.
Jones will spend this winter in Australia playing grade cricket for South Perth.
He had previously been on a scholarship deal with Lancashire alongside 21-year-old bowler Danny Lamb, who has also agreed his first contract.