Ben Stokes backs England to reach top of ODI rankings

Stokes (right) was named man of the series after England's 2-1 win

All-rounder Ben Stokes believes England can top the one-day rankings if they maintain their recent form.

Stokes hit an unbeaten 47 as England, currently fifth in the standings, completed a 2-1 series win over Bangladesh in Chittagong.

It was their third successive one-day series victory, following home wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan this year.

"If we carry on like this, we'll achieve our target of being world number one," Stokes told Sky Sports.

Australia are top of the one-day standings, followed by South Africa, New Zealand, India and England.

Stokes scored his maiden ODI international century in the first of three matches against Bangladesh and was named man of the series.

"It's exciting," he added. "The team we have had together for the last 18 months have been playing unbelievable cricket."

In the absence of skipper Eoin Morgan in Bangladesh, Jos Buttler captained the side with Stokes as his vice-captain.

"Me and Jos work quite well," said Stokes. "We're quite aggressive in how we want to play our cricket, not just with the bat and the ball but with field placings."

Bangladesh posted 277-6 after winning the toss and batting first but England won with four wickets and 13 balls to spare.

England coach Trevor Bayliss said he was pleased with half-centuries from inexperienced batsmen Ben Duckett, 21, and Sam Billings, 25, in the pressure of a run chase under the Chittagong lights.

Billings was playing his fifth ODI and Duckett his third, but both have experience from playing for the England Lions development team.

"Billings has a good head on his shoulders," said Bayliss. "The future looks bright for him. Duckett is also a power player. I suppose we are experimenting going forward and some of those are paying dividends."

The coach expects regular ODI skipper Morgan and opening batsman Alex Hales, who both chose not to tour Bangladesh because of security concerns, to come back into the team.

"I would like to think they will," the Australian said. "Morgan has been fantastic for the team and Hales has four centuries this year. The best pressure is from within. It will keep everyone on their toes."

He also praised Buttler for leading the side in the absence of Morgan, saying: "The way he captained the team is a credit to him."