Hampshire: Rob Bransgrove sees 'overwhelming' support for new T20 competition

The proposed eight-team T20 competition would run alongside the existing T20 Blast

Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove believes support from the county's members for a new city-based T20 competition is "overwhelming".

The county hosted a members' forum on Wednesday to present details on the proposed eight-team competition, which could start as early as 2018.

"There's a lot more work to do, but the direction of travel is now confirmed," Bransgrove told BBC Radio Solent.

The ECB board will meet at the end of October to hold a vote on the proposal.

T20: Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove sees English cricket "at crossroads"

Bransgrove, who feels the new competition will help retain a younger cricket audience, has already fed the support from the Hampshire members' forum back to ECB chairman Colin Graves and chief executive Tom Harrison.

Surrey, Kent and Sussex reportedly voted against the idea when it was passed by a majority vote at Lord's in September.

"I don't think there's any doubt now, we have to go this way," Bransgrove added.

"This overwhelming support makes it easier to calculate the things that we need to assess when we address this competition.

"We've got an easier job to do now that everyone recognises the importance of this competition."