Anya Shrubsole: England seamer to miss remainder of ODI series in West Indies

Shrubsole made her ODI debut for England in 2008

England vice-captain Anya Shrubsole will miss the remainder of the one-day international series against the West Indies because of a neck injury.

The Somerset seamer, 24, missed the first two ODIs with a left-side strain.

Shrubsole had been hoping to return for Friday's game in Kingston, the first of three that count towards the Women's Championship, but will now return home.

"I know how frustrated she is that she won't get the chance to make an impact," said head coach Mark Robinson.

Shrubsole will not be replaced in the England squad at this stage.