West Indies v England women: Lauren Winfield inspires tourists' win

Lauren Winfield's 79 was her second highest international score

Third women's one-day international, Sabina Park: England 220 (49.5 overs): Winfield 79, Sciver 58, Quintyne 3-36 West Indies 108 (35.4 overs): Quintyne 21, Gunn 2-8, Hartley 2-25 England won by 112 runs Scorecard

England put in an excellent display to thrash West Indies by 112 runs in the third women's one-day international and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Opener Lauren Winfield made 79 and Nat Sciver 58 as England posted 220 at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

The recalled Jenny Gunn, Laura Marsh and Alex Hartley each took two wickets as West Indies were bowled out for 108.

England will secure qualification for the 2017 World Cup if they win the final two ODIs at the same venue.

Not only did this victory give England two points in the first of three International Cricket Council Women's Championship matches, it also provided the perfect antidote to the batting collapse that ended in a 38-run defeat in the second ODI.

Whereas that match was on the slow surface of Montego Bay, where runs were hard to come by, the Sabina Park pitch made it slightly easier for strokeplay, albeit with a sluggish outfield.

Player of the match Winfield and Sciver expertly mastered the conditions, before England stuttered in the final overs to lose their last seven wickets for 53 runs.

West Indies, though, had no answer to the relentless accuracy of the touring attack, gifting wickets in a chase that never threatened.

Winfield and Sciver show the way

Nat Sciver hit the only six of the England innings as she scored 58 from 72 balls

Coming together at 72-3 in the 20th over, Winfield and Sciver milked the West Indies spinners, taking singles with pats down the ground and sweeps square of the wicket.

They showed brief displays of power - Sciver hit Shamilia Connell over long-on for six - but, in general, boundaries were hard to come by. England managed only eight fours overall.

The England fourth-wicket pair were also helped by the hosts, Winfield dropped at slip by Stafanie Taylor on three, Sciver twice offering simple chances to Afy Fletcher at short fine leg.

Deandra Dottin had blown England away with four wickets in 10 balls in the second ODI, but here she was blunted for figures of 2-45.

She did bowl Winfield, who was attempting to sweep, to begin the England slide, as the tourists slipped from 185-4 after 42 overs to 220 all out with one delivery of the 50 still remaining.

Windies blown away

Jenny Gunn replaced left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone in the England team for the third ODI

Batting collapses have been a theme of the series - England were reduced to 62-5 in the first ODI, West Indies gave away three wickets for no runs in the same game before the visitors lost 6-3 in losing the second match.

Here, West Indies looked to be content with a patient approach to what would have been their second highest successful run-chase in an ODI.

But after Gunn, the medium-pacer in the England side as Anya Shrubsole was ruled out for the rest of the series, bowled Taylor with a lovely away-swinger, the hosts imploded.

Shaquana Quintyne patted Gunn to cover, Merissa Aguilleira was run out attempting a non-existent second run, Britney Cooper was trapped lbw by Marsh and the dangerous Dottin holed out on the leg-side boundary off Heather Knight.

West Indies had lost five wickets for 34 runs and the game was over as a contest.

Winfield told BBC Sport: "We've spoken about throwing the first punch and getting on the front foot in these three Championship matches. It's really pleasing that we've got a win on the board at the business end of the series.

"The team is getting better and better, but we know we can keep improving. We set a decent platform here, but if we can really kick on then scores of 250 or 260 are possible."