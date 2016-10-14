Women's World Twenty20 2020: Standalone tournament for Australia

Australia won the Women's World T20 in 2010, 2012 and 2014 but lost to West Indies in the 2016 final

The ICC Women's World Twenty20 in 2020 will be a standalone tournament, separate from the men's event.

An International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting backed Australia's plan to host the events six months apart.

All five previous women's World T20s have been staged in parallel with the men's events, with semi-finals and finals played as double-headers.

"Women's cricket is undoubtedly gaining in popularity," said Cricket Australia chairman David Peever.

"We felt that by separating the two events we could accelerate that growth."

The women's tournament in 2020 will now take place in February and March, with the men's in October and November.

There is already a standalone women's event scheduled for 2018 in the West Indies, with the ICC yet to confirm a host for the men's tournament in 2018 which was only recently restored to the schedule.

While double-headers have raised the profile of the women's game, they have often meant women's semi-finals and finals played in half-empty stadiums while the crowd gradually arrives for the men's games.

Australia are confident about the marketability of a women-only tournament after the success of the inaugural Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), which found an audience on free-to-air Australian television last winter.

Peever, also chairman of the ICC's governance committee, added: "Having the ICC Women's World Twenty20 as a standalone event means we can hold it in stadiums that we can fill, put it on TV at prime-time and ensure it has the space to be promoted away from the shadow of the men's game.

"WBBL has taught us that there is an audience for women's cricket both live and on prime-time television and this decision means we have the opportunity to hold the biggest women's sporting event ever held in Australia."