Ben Duckett impresses as England draw with Bangladesh Cricket Board XI

Tour match, Chittagong England 137-4 (45 overs): Duckett 59 retired, Sabbir 3-27 BCB XI 136-4 (44 overs): Nafees 51 retired, Batty 2-31 Match drawn Scorecard

Ben Duckett enhanced chances of a Test debut as England struggled to a draw with a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI.

The scheduled two-day game became 45 overs per side, with batsmen able to retire out, after the opening day was abandoned because of a wet outfield.

Duckett struck 59 from 63 balls and Haseeb Hameed made 16 in England's 137-4, while the BCB XI closed on 136-4.

Off-spinner Gareth Batty, bidding to make a Test return aged 39 after an 11-year exile, took 2-31 in Chittagong.

There is a two-day match between the sides, starting on Sunday, before Thursday's first Test.

England were captained by Joe Root in the absence of Alastair Cook, who returned home for the birth of his second child.

The tourists opened with 19-year-old Lancashire batsman Hameed and 21-year-old Duckett of Northants, both of whom are bidding to partner Cook at the top of the order in the first Test.

England Test schedule in Bangladesh 1st Test: 20-24 October, Chittagong (Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium) 2nd Test: 28 October-1 November, Mirpur

Duckett, who made two scores in the 60s during the one-day series that England won 2-1, survived a caught behind shout when on five but he had moved to 21 before the more compact Hameed had got off the mark.

The left-hander recorded a 59-ball half-century when Hameed had only reached five at the other end and then retired at the MA Aziz Stadium, where the hosts used eight bowlers.

Root made just two before being trapped in front by Sabbir Rahman, who then produced some turn and bounce to take the edge of Hameed for 16 in his next over.

BCB XI openers Shahriar Nafees (51) and Soumya Sarkar (33) both retired as they reached 88-0 after 28 overs, while Batty was the only England bowler to take a wicket.

England bowler Stuart Broad hailed the impact made by Duckett, who last month became the first player to win the Professional Cricketers' Association Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards in the same year.

"He's a hugely impressive player," Broad said. "I bowled to him in the nets, he scores in slightly different areas and he's quite awkward to bowl to. He sticks to his game plan.

"He's had such a brilliant breakthrough year both in red-ball and white-ball cricket domestically and he's been brilliant in Bangladesh so far, so his confidence is very high.

"You could see by the way he was striking the ball, to be hitting fours on this boggy outfield was a good effort. It was a very impressive knock."

Asked about England's preparations with only a few days before the opening Test, Broad added: "It's nice to get out in the middle. Like anything it takes a bit of time to build up the match sharpness so the next two days will be very important."