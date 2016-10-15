Pakistan v West Indies: Wahab Riaz spell checks visitors' fightback

Jermaine Blackwood was the first to fall to Wahab Riaz, after scoring 37

First Test, Dubai (day/night), day three: Pakistan 579-3 dec: Azhar 302*, Aslam 90, Azam 69, Shafiq 67 West Indies 315-6: Bravo 87, Samuels 76, Wahab 2-53 Full scorecard

Darren Bravo's 87 helped West Indies fight back against Pakistan on day three of the day-night Test in Dubai.

Wahab Riaz's fiery spell put the hosts in the ascendency before Mohammad Nawaz picked up his maiden Test wicket as he induced a Bravo inside edge behind.

West Indies closed on 315-6, needing 65 runs to avoid the follow-on after Pakistan's 579-3 declared.

Questions were raised again over the pink Kookaburra ball as it was replaced after 55 overs, having lost its shape.

Sohail Khan, the only bowler to swing the pink ball so far, trapped Marlon Samuels lbw for an attacking 76 to break the 35-year-old's 113-run third-wicket partnership with Bravo in the first Test of a three-match series.

Bravo's defiant innings, which included nines fours and a six, lasted 258 balls as he showed the resilience that has been missing from many of the visitors' batsmen since their arrival in the United Arab Emirates.

Analysis

BBC Sport's Kalika Mehta in Dubai:

Darren Bravo's patient innings showed a maturity to gauge the match situation even on an extremely flat pitch.

After losing Kraigg Brathwaite so early on day three, Bravo remained watchful and solid as Marlon Samuels tried to take the attack to the Pakistani bowlers.

The best period of the day came in the night session as Wahab Riaz bowled a number of fuller and short-pitched deliveries in a hostile spell that had the batsman jumping all over the crease - and earned him the wickets of Jermaine Blackwood and Roston Chase.