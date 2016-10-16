England's Zafar Ansari stakes Test claim in warm-up match

Zafar Ansari is pressing to make his Test debut

Tour match, Chittagong, day one of two BCB XI 294 Mazid 106, Hossain 72, Ansari 4-68 Eng 2-0 England are trailing by 292 runs Scorecard

England left-arm spinner Zafar Ansari staked his claim for a Test place by taking four wickets on the first day of their two-day warm-up match against a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI on Sunday.

The BCB XI were all out for 294 while England were 2-0 at stumps in Chittagong.

Abdul Mazid hit an impressive century for the hosts before he was bowled by Stuart Broad.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid and seamer Jake Ball were rested for the tourists.

Captain Alastair Cook missed the game after flying back to England to attend the birth of his second child.

He is expected to return before the opening day of the first Test, which starts on 20 October in Chittagong.

"The amount of cricket that Cooky's played in the subcontinent, I think he'll fit back in seamlessly," said England fast bowler Steven Finn.

"I think you'd be a bit worried if it was someone who was less experienced, I suppose, and hadn't experienced these conditions before and spent time in the middle because that's important."

England Test schedule in Bangladesh 1st Test: 20-24 October, Chittagong (Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium) 2nd Test: 28 October-1 November, Mirpur

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have named their 14-man squad for the first Test with four uncapped players included.

Middle-order batsman Sabbir Rahman and wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan have been included, along with off-spinning all-rounder Mehedi Hasan and pace bowler Kamrul Islam.

Bangladesh squad for first Test versus England: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Tamim Iqbal (vice-captain), Soumya Sarker, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nurul Hasan.