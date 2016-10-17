World Cricket League Division Four: Jersey get Oman in opening match

Division Five winners Jersey were relegated when they played in Division Four in 2008 and 2014

Jersey will begin their World Cricket League Division Four campaign with a game against Oman in Los Angeles.

The islanders beat the Omanis in the final of World Cricket League Division Five earlier this summer.

Jersey will then play Denmark and Italy, who they beat on the way to making the Global Qualifiers for the 2015 World Twenty20 tournament.

A fixture against Bermuda follows, before they end the pool stage with against hosts USA.

Jersey have been relegated on the two occasions they have previously reached the fourth tier of the World Cricket League.

Fifteen-year-old all-rounder Harrsion Carlyon as part of their 14-man squad for the event.

Jersey will take part in a training camp in Houston before flying to California.

Jersey World Cricket League Division Four fixtures Saturday, 29 October: Oman Sunday, 30 October: Denmark Tuesday, 1 November: Italy Wednesday, 2 November: Bermuda Friday, 4 November: USA Saturday, 5 November: Play-off matches

