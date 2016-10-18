Lancashire: James Faulkner agrees T20 Blast return in 2017

James Faulkner suffered a dislocated finger as Lancashire beat Northants in the 2015 T20 Blast final

Lancashire have re-signed Australia all-rounder James Faulkner for the T20 Blast competition in 2017.

The 26-year-old took 25 wickets and scored more than 300 runs to help the Red Rose club lift the trophy in 2015.

In August, Faulkner became only the sixth Australian to take a hat-trick in a one-day international when he achieved the feat against Sri Lanka.

"He's a world-class cricketer, a true competitor. It'll be great to have him back," head coach Ashley Giles said.

Faulkner, from Tasmania, has played one Test, 59 one-day internationals and 21 Twenty20 matches for Australia.

"Finals Day at Edgbaston was one of the best days of my career so hopefully we can replicate the success of 2015 next year," Faulkner said.

"I was blown away by the support I received from the Lancashire fans."