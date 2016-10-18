Nick Gubbins: Middlesex batsman signs new contract until 2019

Nick Gubbins hit a crucial century in the final match of the Championship season as Middlesex beat Yorkshire to win the title for the first time since 1993

Middlesex batsman Nick Gubbins has signed a new contract with the county champions, which will keep him at Lord's until the end of 2019.

The 22-year-old hit 1,409 first-class runs at an average of 61.26 as the north London side won the Championship title for the first time in 23 years.

"Watching him perform was one of the highlights of the summer," managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said.

"He has the game and temperament to thrive at the highest level."

Left-hander Gubbins joined Middlesex aged 14, made his debut in 2014 and has scored hit 2,052 first-class runs at 45.60 in 28 games for the club.

He made four centuries and nine half-centuries as Middlesex won the title this summer, with his highest score of 201 not out coming against Lancashire in June.

The Richmond-born player's form led to him being named in the England Lions squad for matches against the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan over the winter.