India v England: James Anderson to miss first Test with shoulder injury

Anderson is England's third most-capped player in Test history, with 119

Bangladesh v England, first Test Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong Dates: 20-24 October Time: 05:00 BST Coverage: Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, app & online; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

England's leading wicket-taker James Anderson will miss the first Test in India next month as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.

The seamer, 34, has not played since August because of a stress fracture.

He was not included for the two-Test series in Bangladesh, which starts on Thursday. The opening Test in India begins on 9 November.

England captain Alastair Cook said: "He might be ready to do some training, but won't be ready for the first Test."

Anderson, who made his Test debut in 2003, has taken 463 wickets, the sixth highest tally in history.

He sustained the injury against Sri Lanka this summer, and missed the first Test against Pakistan in July.

Although he played in the remaining three Tests of the drawn series and took nine wickets, he aggravated the injury and was unable to play for Lancashire in the final weeks of the domestic season.

"I don't know what's happening. They will be making some decisions over the next seven days or so," said Cook.

"I spoke to him last night and he is training well and in good shape physically."

Durham pace bowler Mark Wood, another absentee in Bangladesh, is likely to miss the India series with an ankle injury.