Liam Norwell: Gloucestershire seam bowler extends deal until 2018
-
- From the section Cricket
Gloucestershire seam bowler Liam Norwell has signed a new contract extension with the county until the end of the 2018 season.
The 24-year-old took 39 wickets in Division Two of the Championship 2016.
Since making his debut in 2011, he has played in 55 first-class matches, and also taken 30 limited-overs wickets.
"It's a great changing room to be a part of," he told Gloucestershire's website. "As a group of players, we're on the verge of something special."