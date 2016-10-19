Liam Norwell: Gloucestershire seam bowler extends deal until 2018

Against Derbyshire in April, Liam Norwell became his team's first nightwatchman to score a ton

Gloucestershire seam bowler Liam Norwell has signed a new contract extension with the county until the end of the 2018 season.

The 24-year-old took 39 wickets in Division Two of the Championship 2016.

Since making his debut in 2011, he has played in 55 first-class matches, and also taken 30 limited-overs wickets.

"It's a great changing room to be a part of," he told Gloucestershire's website. "As a group of players, we're on the verge of something special."