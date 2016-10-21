Yorkshire want to host County Championship day-night match

Yorkshire's floodlights were used for the first time during the 2015 season

Yorkshire have said they would be interested in hosting a day-night game in the County Championship in 2017.

England will play their first day-night Test when they host West Indies at Edgbaston in August.

Yorkshire say they were asked by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about their willingness to move one of the Championship games at Headingley and would be interested in doing so.

The club's chief executive Mark Arthur called it a "great opportunity".

He said: "Until the fixture programme is published, we don't know when it will be or who the opposition is likely to be. But because we have got the best lights in the country for cricket purposes, then it's likely that we would be one of the selected grounds to host such an event.

"Hopefully when the fixture list comes out, it's something that all members and stakeholders will save a date for in their diary.

"Whether you're a club cricketer or a member who works 9-5 you'll be able to come along and watch two or three hours of Championship cricket after work and it will be very interesting to see what the uptake is on this initiative."

The start of the second ever day-night Test match between Pakistan and West Indies earlier in October drew a crowd of just 68 in Dubai.