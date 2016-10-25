India v England: Visitors named unchanged squad for series

England's winter Test team. Top row (l-r): Ben Duckett, Gareth Batty, Chris Woakes, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Haseeb Hameed, Zafar Ansari and Adil Rashid. Bottom row: Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Alastair Cook, Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes

England's tour of India Dates: November 2016 to January 2017 Coverage: Live Test Match Special commentary and text coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

England have named an unchanged Test squad for their tour of India.

All-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson will miss the first Test in Rajkot starting on 9 November and is a doubt for the second in Visakhapatnam.

That means Jake Ball remains with the squad after being added to the party for the current tour of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, there is no return to the Test squad for opener Alex Hales, who opted out of the Bangladesh tour because of security concerns.

Hales - whose Test place was under threat in any event, after a disappointing summer series against Pakistan - is expected to return for the limited-overs leg of the India tour, which takes place in January and February.

England completed a 22-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test on Monday, with the second beginning in Dhaka on Friday.

Alastair Cook, whose side follow the two-Test series in Bangladesh with five Tests in India before Christmas, has said players are likely to be rotated this winter.

England squad: Alastair Cook (capt), Moeen Ali, Zafar Ansari, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Gareth Batty, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Duckett, Steven Finn, Haseeb Hameed, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

England's Tests in India

November

9-13 1st Test, Rajkot (04:00 GMT)

17-21 2nd Test, Visakhapatnam (04:00 GMT)

26-30 3rd Test, Mohali (04:00 GMT)

December

8-12 4th Test, Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) (04:00 GMT)

16-20 5th Test, Chennai (04:00 GMT)