Jersey beat Denmark in World Cricket League Division Four warm-up match

Jersey have been relegated in their previous two appearances in World Cricket League Division Four

World Cricket League Division Four warm-up, Moussa Stadium, Houston. Jersey 188-6 (50 overs): Watkins 51 Denmark 165 all out (48.4 overs): Burlow 49, Kay 3-38 Jersey won by 23 runs Scorecard

Jersey began their preparations for the World Cricket League Division Four tournament with a 23-run win over Denmark in Houston.

Batting first, the island side made 188-6 as openers Nat Watkins (51) and captain Peter Gough (31) put on 66 for the first wicket.

Corey Bisson (23 not out) and Charles Perchard (25 not out) put on a 39-run stand for the seventh wicket.

In reply Anthony Kay took three wickets as Jersey bowled out the Danes for 165.

The island's Cricketer of the Year went for 38 runs and also ran out Denmark's top-scorer Anders Bulow when he was on 49.

Perchard and Rhys Palmer both took two wickets in Jersey's first warm-up game ahead of the tournament in Los Angeles, which starts on Saturday.

They meet local side Houston Sparks in their final warm-up match before the six-team tournament, which includes Denmark, begins.

