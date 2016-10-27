Shahid Afridi: Pakistan decide not to renew all-rounder's central contract

Afridi is Pakistan's fourth highest run-scorer in Twenty20s with 1,405

Pakistan have decided not to renew Shahid Afridi's central contract.

The 36-year-old has not been selected since Pakistan's early exit from the World Twenty20 in India in April, after which he resigned as Twenty20 captain.

A hard-hitting right-handed batsman and leg-spinner, Afridi retired from Test cricket in 2010 and from one-day internationals in 2015.

He has scored more sixes than any other player in the history of one-day international cricket, with 351.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has also been omitted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, hurting his chances of making a comeback in the national side.