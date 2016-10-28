World Cricket League: Jersey 'confident' ahead of Los Angeles tournament

Jonty Jenner, who is part of Sussex's academy, impressed at last summer's World Twenty20 Global Qualifiers

Jersey are hopeful of making a positive impact in World Cricket League Division Four in Los Angeles.

It is the third time the island have played in the fourth tier of the global tournament, having been relegated on their previous two appearances.

Jersey won Division Five in May, having made the World Twenty20 global qualifiers in 2015.

"We think we've got a young squad with a lot of experience and we're really confident," said coach Neil MacRae.

"It's a huge tournament because we have the potential to play the highest level we've ever played at if we get promoted."

The island side, who have been an international cricket nation since 2005, finished in the bottom two in both the 2008 Division Four event in Tanzania and the 2014 tournament in Singapore.

Jersey World Cricket League Division Four fixtures Saturday, 29 October: Oman Wednesday, 2 November: Bermuda Sunday, 30 October: Denmark Friday, 4 November: USA Tuesday, 1 November: Italy Saturday, 5 November: Play-off matches

But they go into the 2016 event following a third World Cricket League tournament win in four, having won the World League Five final in May.

"We're really excited, we've come off a great effort in division five earlier in the summer and a big win against Oman in the final, who are our first opponents in the USA," MacRae told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Two years ago in Singapore it was a tough week for us, but I thought that the players did exceptionally well in tough conditions out there.

"We now go out there off the back of winning World Cricket League Five again and a squad which is two years more experienced, so we're really looking forward to the challenge."

