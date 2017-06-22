Women's World Cup 2017: Results, scorecards & reports

Final
|23 July England v India, Lord's
|England won by nine runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
Semi-finals
|18 July England v South Africa, Bristol
|England won by two wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|20 July Australia v India, Derby
|India won by 36 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
Group stage
June
|24 England v India, Derby
|India won by 35 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|24 New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Bristol
|New Zealand won by nine wickets
|Scorecard
|25 Pakistan v South Africa, Leicester
|South Africa won by three wickets
|Scorecard
|26 Australia v West Indies, Taunton
|Australia won by eight wickets
|Scorecard
|27 England v Pakistan, Leicester
|England won by 107 runs (DLS method)
|Match report. Scorecard
|28 South Africa v New Zealand, Derby
|Match abandoned without a ball bowled
|29 West Indies v India, Taunton
|India won by seven wickets
|Scorecard
|29 Sri Lanka v Australia, Bristol
|Australia won by eight wickets
|Scorecard
July
|2 England v Sri Lanka, Taunton
|England won by seven wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|2 Australia v New Zealand, Bristol
|Australia won by five wickets
|Scorecard
|2 India v Pakistan, Derby
|India won by 95 runs
|Scorecard
|2 South Africa v West Indies, Leicester
|South Africa won by 10 wickets
|Scorecard
|5 England v South Africa, Bristol
|England won by 68 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|5 Pakistan v Australia, Leicester
|Australia won by 159 runs
|Scorecard
|5 Sri Lanka v India, Derby
|India won by 16 runs
|Scorecard
|6 New Zealand v West Indies, Taunton
|New Zealand won by eight wickets
|Scorecard
|8 New Zealand v Pakistan, Taunton
|New Zealand won by eight wickets
|Report. Scorecard
|8 South Africa v India, Leicester
|South Africa won by 115 runs
|Scorecard
|9 England v Australia, Bristol
|England won by three runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|9 West Indies v Sri Lanka, Derby
|West Indies won by 47 runs
|Scorecard
|11 West Indies v Pakistan, Leicester
|West Indies won by 19 runs (DLS method)
|Scorecard
|12 England v New Zealand, Derby
|England won by 75 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|12 Sri Lanka v South Africa, Taunton
|South Africa won by eight wickets
|Scorecard
|12 Australia v India, Bristol
|Australia won by eight wickets
|Scorecard
|15 India v New Zealand, Derby
|India won by 186 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|15 South Africa v Australia, Taunton
|Australia won by 59 runs
|Scorecard
|15 England v West Indies, Bristol
|England won by 92 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|15 Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Leicester
|Sri Lanka won by 15 runs
|Scorecard
