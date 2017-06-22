Women's World Cup 2017: Results, scorecards & reports

England celebrate winning the World Cup
England's World Cup triumph was their fourth

Final

23 July England v India, Lord's
England won by nine runs
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction

Semi-finals

18 July England v South Africa, Bristol
England won by two wickets
Match report. Scorecard
20 July Australia v India, Derby
India won by 36 runs
Match report. Scorecard

Group stage

June

24 England v India, Derby
India won by 35 runs
Match report. Scorecard
24 New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Bristol
New Zealand won by nine wickets
Scorecard
25 Pakistan v South Africa, Leicester
South Africa won by three wickets
Scorecard
26 Australia v West Indies, Taunton
Australia won by eight wickets
Scorecard
27 England v Pakistan, Leicester
England won by 107 runs (DLS method)
Match report. Scorecard
28 South Africa v New Zealand, Derby
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
29 West Indies v India, Taunton
India won by seven wickets
Scorecard
29 Sri Lanka v Australia, Bristol
Australia won by eight wickets
Scorecard

July

2 England v Sri Lanka, Taunton
England won by seven wickets
Match report. Scorecard
2 Australia v New Zealand, Bristol
Australia won by five wickets
Scorecard
2 India v Pakistan, Derby
India won by 95 runs
Scorecard
2 South Africa v West Indies, Leicester
South Africa won by 10 wickets
Scorecard
5 England v South Africa, Bristol
England won by 68 runs
Match report. Scorecard
5 Pakistan v Australia, Leicester
Australia won by 159 runs
Scorecard
5 Sri Lanka v India, Derby
India won by 16 runs
Scorecard
6 New Zealand v West Indies, Taunton
New Zealand won by eight wickets
Scorecard
8 New Zealand v Pakistan, Taunton
New Zealand won by eight wickets
Report. Scorecard
8 South Africa v India, Leicester
South Africa won by 115 runs
Scorecard
9 England v Australia, Bristol
England won by three runs
Match report. Scorecard
9 West Indies v Sri Lanka, Derby
West Indies won by 47 runs
Scorecard
11 West Indies v Pakistan, Leicester
West Indies won by 19 runs (DLS method)
Scorecard
12 England v New Zealand, Derby
England won by 75 runs
Match report. Scorecard
12 Sri Lanka v South Africa, Taunton
South Africa won by eight wickets
Scorecard
12 Australia v India, Bristol
Australia won by eight wickets
Scorecard
15 India v New Zealand, Derby
India won by 186 runs
Match report. Scorecard
15 South Africa v Australia, Taunton
Australia won by 59 runs
Scorecard
15 England v West Indies, Bristol
England won by 92 runs
Match report. Scorecard
15 Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Leicester
Sri Lanka won by 15 runs
Scorecard

Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured