Who is England cricket's best ever Test captain?

Alastair Cook became England Test captain in 2012

Alastair Cook broke Michael Atherton's record for the number of Tests as England captain during the first match against India, which began on Wednesday.

WG Grace

Was 50 when he last led his country in 1899; making him the oldest Test captain in history.

Percy Chapman

Led England to Ashes success down under in 1928-29 against an Australia team which included the legendary Sir Donald Bradman.

Douglas Jardine

Masterminded 'Bodyline' success down under; beating Bradman-inspired Australia 4-1 in 1932-33.

Len Hutton

Averaged 55 as England won Ashes for first time in 19 years in 1953 - no other England batsman averaged more than 39.

Peter May

Negated mystery spinner Sonny Ramadhin by using his pads, thus leading his side to a 3-0 series win against West Indies in 1957.

Brian Close

Statistically England's most successful captain - a tough, uncompromising cricketer who won his first Test as skipper against a rampant West Indies side.

Ray Illingworth

Presided over two Ashes series victories, with his bowling changes being credited with pressurising Australia into mistakes.

Mike Brearley

Brearley, according to Australia's Rodney Hogg, "had a degree in people" - and he proved it by transforming Sir Ian Botham and England's fortunes in 1981 Ashes series success.

Michael Atherton

Led from the front, scoring almost 500 runs against Walsh and Ambrose as England drew 2-2 with West Indies in 1995.

Nasser Hussain

Took England from ninth to third in Test rankings, overseeing famous wins in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Michael Vaughan

Led England to Ashes success in 2005, ending an 18-year wait for a series win against perhaps Australia's greatest ever side.

Andrew Strauss

Won 3-1 in Australia in 2010-11, England's first success down under since 1987. Led England to number one in Test rankings later in same year.

Alastair Cook

Surprise series victories in India and South Africa, plus two Ashes series wins.