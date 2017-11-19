England in Australia 2017-18 - results & reports
November
December
|2-6 2nd Test, Adelaide (d/n)
|Australia won by 120 runs
|Scorecard. Report. Root reaction. Smith reaction. Agnew column
|14-18 3rd Test, Perth (Waca)
|Australian won by an innings and 41 runs to regain the Ashes
|Scorecard. Report. Root reaction. Bayliss reaction. Smith reaction. Agnew column
|26-30 4th Test, Melbourne
|Match drawn
|Scorecard. Report. Root reaction. Smith reaction. Swann reaction. Australia recall Agar
January
|4-8 5th Test, Sydney
|Australia won by an innings and 123 runs to win the Ashes 4-0
|Scorecard. Report. Anderson reaction. Smith reaction. Ashes awards. Agnew column
One-day series
The sides then play in a Twenty20 tri-series, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, in February.