Lauren Winfield: Brisbane Heat re-sign holidaying England opener
- From the section Women's Cricket
England opener Lauren Winfield has rejoined Brisbane Heat for a second spell in the Women's Big Bash League.
She had been on holiday in Australia when the Heat needed an overseas replacement for injured West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin.
Winfield, 26, played for Brisbane in the inaugural WBBL in 2015-16, but was not retained for the current campaign.
Dottin suffered a fractured cheekbone after colliding with team-mate Laura Harris while fielding on 27 December.
She will now be replaced by Winfield - who has appeared in two Tests, 25 one-day internationals and 18 Twenty20 internationals - for the rest of the season.
Winfield will be available for Sunday and Monday's double-header against Hobart Hurricanes, who are captained by England skipper Heather Knight.
Brisbane currently lie seventh in the eight-team WBBL, but are just two points off the summit.