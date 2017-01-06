Lauren Winfield: Brisbane Heat re-sign holidaying England opener

Winfield has regularly opened for England with Tammy Beaumont since former skipper Charlotte Edwards retired

England opener Lauren Winfield has rejoined Brisbane Heat for a second spell in the Women's Big Bash League.

She had been on holiday in Australia when the Heat needed an overseas replacement for injured West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin.

Winfield, 26, played for Brisbane in the inaugural WBBL in 2015-16, but was not retained for the current campaign.

Dottin suffered a fractured cheekbone after colliding with team-mate Laura Harris while fielding on 27 December.

She will now be replaced by Winfield - who has appeared in two Tests, 25 one-day internationals and 18 Twenty20 internationals - for the rest of the season.

Winfield will be available for Sunday and Monday's double-header against Hobart Hurricanes, who are captained by England skipper Heather Knight.

Brisbane currently lie seventh in the eight-team WBBL, but are just two points off the summit.