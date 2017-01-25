Aled Carey: Australian produces the perfect over with six wickets in six balls

Bowler Aled Carey took six wickets in six balls for Golden Point Cricket Club in Australia

It is every bowler's dream. Six deliveries, six wickets. The perfect over.

And for Aled Carey, the dream became reality while playing for Golden Point Cricket Club in Australia.

Carey, 29, was unable to take a wicket in his first eight overs against East Ballarat in the Ballarat Cricket Association fourth-team fixture in Victoria.

That all changed as the first three deliveries of his ninth over produced a catch at first slip, a catch by the wicketkeeper and a leg before wicket.

Cue hat-trick celebrations from his team-mates. Yet there was more to come from Carey.

His last three victims were clean bowled as the opposition were all out for just 40.

The scorecard showing Aled Carey's incredible feat

"There were only a handful of spectators watching but someone from the crowd sensed something special was happening and managed to record Aled's fifth and sixth wickets," John Ogilvie, secretary of Golden Point, told BBC Sport.

"We've got the ball in the safe and we will make a trophy to present to Aled at our awards night in April to celebrate his feat.

"Aled has been at Golden Point for many years and says the club is part of his family."

News of Carey's incredible achievement has spread across Australia.

The two-day game against East Ballarat, which began on Saturday, will be concluded this weekend, with Golden Point strong favourites to win.