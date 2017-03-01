Allan Donald: Kent look for stand-in coach until visa issue resolved

Donald is an experienced former South African international player

Kent are hoping to shortly appoint an interim replacement for newly-appointed assistant coach Allan Donald.

Donald, 50, was named as number two to head coach Matt Walker in January.

He is working towards the ECB level three qualification he needs to gain the visa necessary to take up the role.

The former South Africa fast bowler did not link up with the squad for the recent tour to the West Indies, and the club say they are frustrated that the ruling is delaying Donald's arrival.

Kent are hopeful of announcing a stand-in for him by the end of the week in time for the start of pre-season, but admit it could be "weeks or months" before Donald is able to join up with the squad.

He took 1,216 first-class wickets during his playing career and played 72 Tests and 164 one-day internationals.