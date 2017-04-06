James Pattinson: Nottinghamshire & Australia bowler on split family loyalties

Australia's James Pattinson (left) and older brother Darren, who played one Test for England in 2008, in action for Victoria in 2012

Specsavers County Championship Opening round: Friday, 7 April - Monday, 10 April Final round: Monday, 25 September - Friday, 28 September Coverage: Ball-by-ball BBC local radio commentary of every match in Division One and Division Two, plus live text coverage of every round of fixtures on the BBC Sport website

Supporting your country does not normally come down to a matter of choice.

It has got increasingly complicated in recent times, with rules on residency qualification and even the possibility of switching allegiance.

But even if there is a decision to be made, once it's done and dusted there's usually clarity and resolution.

Not so in the Pattinson household where Nottinghamshire's new Australian fast bowler James is getting ready for his debut season in English cricket with the county where older brother Darren won a Test cap for England.

The 26-year old has other connections to Nottingham too, as his father spent time as a youngster at Nottingham Forest nearly 40 years ago - playing for the club's under-19 side when the legendary Brian Clough was beginning his European adventures at the City Ground.

And Grimsby-born father John - who moved his young family to Australia in 1983 - is still somewhat torn.

"It is a bit bizarre," Pattinson junior told BBC Nottingham Sport. "I can't imagine there's many siblings who've done that before.

"Dad's quite stubborn - he still supports England, almost.

"He was born in Grimsby, and lived there quite a lot of his life, I think it was probably my third or fourth year of playing for Australia that he converted and started supporting Australia."

Pattinson will play for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship and One Day Cup matches until June, as they try and return to Division One of the Championship at the first attempt.

James Pattinson has played 17 Tests for Australia since making his debut in 2011

His signing was announced last month, after fellow Victorian Peter Siddle was forced to withdraw from the second year of his contract because of a back injury.

Pattinson arrives at Trent Bridge having guided his home state to victory in Australia's domestic cricket competition, the Sheffield Shield. But he has some familiar faces in his new surroundings.

Broad minded and the best of friends

Notts begin their new county season against Leicestershire on Friday, with Pattinson likely to open the bowling duties with England's Stuart Broad.

Pattinson said: "When I was growing up, he [Broad] was someone I looked up to when he was playing for England, and obviously I've played against him for Australia a few times.

"It'll be a privilege to play with him - he's a fantastic guy, and a fantastic competitor.

"I haven't managed to play much cricket over the last two years, so I'm excited about coming over here. It's great to get back to England - a lot of my family (my mum and my dad) are from England.

"I hope my family can get back over while I'm here and support me, and also see the family that I've still got over here."

