Surrey v Lancashire: Stephen Parry and Simon Kerrigan put hosts to sword

Stephen Parry has a bowling average of 16 in his first two Championship matches

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day three): Lancashire 470: Chanderpaul 182, Clark 140; Footitt 5-118 Surrey 319: Burns 91, Sangakkara 43; Parry 3-31 & 55-1: Burns 20 Lancashire 7 pts, Surrey 4 pts Surrey trail by 96 runs Scorecard

Surrey's collapse at the hands of Lancashire's spinners forced the hosts to follow on on day three at The Oval.

Resuming 358 behind on 112-2, Rory Burns (91) and Kumar Sangakkara (43) helped Surrey reach 220-4 at lunch.

But Stephen Parry (3-31) and Simon Kerrigan (2-35) tore up the middle order and, despite some resistance from captain Gareth Batty (33) and Tom Curran (33), Surrey made only 319.

The hosts closed the day trailing by 96 on 55-1, Burns the man to fall.

The day had begun well for Surrey with Burns and Sangakkara patiently building, helping the former hit his second half century of the season in only his second match.

However, Burns was caught behind off a wicked ball from seamer Kyle Jarvis and Sangakkara was then caught off Parry.

After lunch Kerrigan, on the ground where he made his solitary England Test appearance to date, bowled Ben Foakes and Zafar Ansari for single figures for his first County Championship wickets of the season.

A mix-up between Dominic Sibley and Ansari had earlier seen the former run out, and a change of tact from Lancashire gave seamer Ryan McLaren a wicket, caught by Kerrigan.

Parry then came in to mop up the final two wickets of the day and, despite fading light, Lancashire enforced the follow on, giving Kerrigan the chance for one more wicket when Burns nicked behind.

Lancashire captain Liam Livingstone:

"It was a really interesting day's cricket on what is still a good pitch.

"The way our two main spinners bowled after lunch was one of the best bowling performances I have seen for a very long time.

"Hopefully we have set up the chance to force a win tomorrow, and we have given ourselves that chance with the way we bowled."

Surrey head coach Michael Di Venuto:

"The pitch is dry and was always going to turn but Gareth Batty and Tom Curran put it into perspective with the way they batted. They showed intent, and that it is still a good surface.

"We are disappointed to be following on but I'm quite pleased in a way that we didn't quite get to the follow-on target because it now gives us the opportunity to show as a team that we can bat properly.

"Full credit to Lancashire, and especially their two spinners, because they shut us down so that our first innings wasn't going anywhere during the afternoon and they built pressure superbly."