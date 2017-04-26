Zafar Ansari: Surrey and England all-rounder retires aged 25

Zafar Ansari took five Test wickets at an average of 55 for England

Surrey and England all-rounder Zafar Ansari has retired from cricket at the age of 25, saying he has "other ambitions that I want to fulfil".

Ansari made his Test debut for England in October, against Bangladesh, before playing two Tests against India.

The left-arm spinner played 71 first-class games, taking 128 wickets.

"After seven years as a professional cricketer and almost two decades in total playing, I have decided to bring my cricket career to an end," he said.

He added: "While the timing may come as a surprise, I have always maintained that cricket was just one part of my life and that I have other ambitions that I want to fulfil.

"With that in mind, I am now exploring another career, potentially in law, and to achieve this I have to begin the process now."

Ansari, who has a double first in politics, philosophy and sociology from Cambridge University and a Master's degree in history from Royal Holloway, has been at Surrey since the age of eight.

Ansari claimed 2-76 on Test debut against Bangladesh in October

He made his England debut in a one-day international against Ireland in 2015 before being called up to England's Test squad to play Bangladesh and India in 2016 - a tour he has said came too early for him.

The all-rounder played just one of Surrey's three County Championship matches this season following injury, scoring three runs and failing to take a wicket in a draw with Lancashire.

Surrey's director of cricket, Alec Stewart, told BBC Sport: "It is a surprise because it has come a month into the season but it is not a surprise that he has retired at an early age.

"He has told me on numerous occasions that cricket is a part of his life, not his whole life. He is a highly-intelligent individual, he has played cricket for Surrey and England and now he wants to have a different type of career.

"It is a brave decision, a tough one and one he has thought through and discussed with family, friends and people he respects. He examined it thoroughly and considered the upsides and downsides. He has decided now is the time and I completely respect that."