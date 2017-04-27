Essex 'fully respect' new city-based T20 competition plan

Essex reached the 2016 T20 Blast quarter-finals

Essex will "support the majority" after a new city-based eight-team Twenty20 tournament was given the go-ahead to start in 2020.

Essex and Middlesex voted against the proposals, while Kent abstained as 38 of the 41 England and Wales Cricket Board members approved them.

Fifteen first-class counties were in support of the competition.

"Essex County Cricket Club would like it to be known that it fully respects the outcome," an Essex statement read.

"(Essex) will support all efforts to grow the game across Essex and at a national level.

"The view of Essex and its membership was made clear by not voting in favour of the proposed changes. However, with the amendments being approved, the club would like to confirm that it will now support the majority and the proposal going forward."

The ECB needed 31 members to vote in favour of the tournament which will be played alongside the existing T20 Blast.

It is not yet known which cities will have sides and where the matches will be played.

ECB chairman Colin Graves said he wanted the new tournament to "sit alongside the IPL and Big Bash League".

Middlesex chairman Mike O'Farrell previously said the financial impact of the new tournament on his county "is still very uncertain and contains great risks".

