Women's World Cup 2017: Warm-up results & scorecards

England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Chamari Atapattu

June

7 England beat West Indies by six wickets, Loughborough

15 England beat India by 141 runs, Loughborough

19 New Zealand beat India by seven wickets, Derby - scorecard

19 England beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets, Chesterfield - scorecard

20 Pakistan beat West Indies by five wickets, Leicester - scorecard

20 Australia beat South Africa by 103 runs, Oakham - scorecard

21England beat New Zealand by seven wickets, Derby - scorecard

21 India beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs, Chesterfield - scorecard

22 Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets, Leicester - scorecard

22 South Africa beat West Indies by six wickets, Oakham - scorecard

Click here for full fixtures from the tournament proper

