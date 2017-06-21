Steven Mullaney: Nottinghamshire v Surrey One-Day Cup final will be 'great spectacle'

Steven Mullaney joined Notts from Lancashire in 2010

Steven Mullaney says he is "buzzing" to have played a crucial role in guiding Nottinghamshire to the One-Day Cup final and it is fitting that they will play Surrey on 1 July.

Mullaney scored a 75-ball 111 as Notts chased an English 50-over record target of 371 against Essex to reach Lord's.

"I feel like the two best white-ball teams in the country are in the final," Mullaney told BBC Nottingham Sport.

"It will be a great spectacle. Surrey are a great side."

Mullaney's maiden List A hundred in the thrilling win over Essex at Chelmsford sees Notts return to the home of cricket with the aim of lifting a trophy for the first time since victory in the YB40 final against Glamorgan four year ago.

"We are absolutely buzzing to get to Lord's," Mullaney added. "It's always a special occasion. We tasted victory in 2013 and it's great to be back.

"We have played two great games down at Somerset and at Chelmsford to get there. We will have to be at our best but if we hit our straps and play well then we can win."

Head coach Peter Moores says Mullaney has played such a huge part in the run to the final.

"Steve's Notts through and through and he loves it. He is a fantastic cricketer who bowls bats and fields," Moores said. "He played one of the innings of his life against Essex.

"He has been a stalwart of the season through injury and since he has got back he has played superbly."

"Surrey are a very good side as we saw against Worcester. But if we play like we can we will be tough opposition.

"We have a put a lot of work in over the winter - the coaches, support staff and players.

"We are coming to the business end of the season with trophies up for grabs and it's great to be in the final."