Warwickshire v Middlesex: Bears denied first win of season in thrilling finale

Nick Compton's 49 took his County Championship average up to 35.62 for the season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four): Warwickshire 334 & 233: Trott 99; Helm 5-59 Middlesex 334 & 234-9: Compton 49 Middlesex (22 pts) beat Warwickshire (6 pts) by one wicket Scorecard

Middlesex earned their second Championship win of the season as they chased down 234 to beat Warwickshire in a thrilling contest at Edgbaston.

Resuming on 36-2, the visitors were in trouble when Dawid Malan and Paul Stirling fell to leave them on 79-4.

But important knocks from Nick Compton (49), Ryan Higgins (45) and John Simpson (40) put Middlesex back on top.

Warwickshire hit back to reduce their opponents from 170-5 to 227-9, before Tim Murtagh hit the winning runs.

The result means the Bears are still without a win in the Championship this season, and they are 37 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table with six games left to play.

Middlesex's victory takes the reigning county champions 30 points above the relegation places in Division One.