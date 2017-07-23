T20 Blast: Whiteley's six sixes in an over in vain after Willey ton, plus round-up

Ross Whiteley hit eight sixes in total in his 26-ball innings for Worcestershire

Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley hit six sixes in an over in a losing effort as they went down by 37 runs to Yorkshire at Headingley in the T20 Blast.

David Willey made 118 off 55 balls, the highest T20 score by a Yorkshire batsman, as they totalled 233-6.

And although Whiteley hit six maximums in an over from Karl Carver that also contained a wide, Willey bowled him for 65 as they fell short on 196-7.

There were also wins for Birmingham Bears, Lancashire and Somerset.

And there was a tie between Sussex and Kent at Hove, where the home side were asked to chase a rain-reduced target of 88 off eight overs and ended on 87-3 when Laurie Evans was run out off the final ball of the game.

The South Group matches between Hampshire and Surrey, and Glamorgan and Essex, were both abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

Tough day for Hastings

Whiteley's assault on spinner Carver was not the only incident-packed over in Worcestershire's game against Yorkshire.

Australian John Hastings was also on the receiving end as one of his three overs for the visitors cost him 34 runs.

It began with four no-balls, and also included six runs given away in wides, plus two sixes and two fours, and he ended Yorkshire's innings with figures of 2-58.

Hastings tried to repair some of the damage when he opened the batting in Worcestershire's reply with two sixes of his own, but was caught at deep mid-wicket after making 24 off 10 balls.

Joe Clarke scored 51, but it was Whiteley who gave their run-chase belated impetus as he did even better than Alex Hales, whose six successive sixes for Nottinghamshire against Birmingham Bears in 2015 were spread over two overs.

Pain game for Liam

Liam Livingstone hits two sixes and four fours in his 42-ball innings for Lancashire Lightning

Lancashire's game at Old Trafford began in painful fashion for Liam Livingstone as he needed treatment after being hit on the arm in Durham seamer Chris Rushworth's opening over.

The England T20 player was in the firing line again later in the home side's innings when he was struck by a powerful shot by team-mate Dane Vilas.

However, it did not stop Livingstone scoring a 34-ball half-century and his 61 was the top score in a total of 174-5.

Durham, who like Worcestershire have yet to win a T20 game this season, lost their way after opener Cameron Steel was dismissed for 37 by Jordan Clark (3-36) and they finished on 143-8 to lose by 31 runs.

And their disappointment was compounded by the loss of opening batsman Adam Hickey, who had to leave the field after injuring his arm while trying to take a catch during Lancashire's innings.

Famous surname - new face

Ed Pollock had previously played five first-class matches for Durham MCCU

Pollock is a famous name in South African cricket circles, and pace bowler Shaun Pollock had a spell in county cricket with Warwickshire between 1996 and 2002.

Opener Ed Pollock is no relation - he was born in High Wycombe - but he certainly made a big impression on his Birmingham Bears T20 debut with 66 off 40 balls against Derbyshire at Edgbaston.

The 22-year-old left-hander struck three sixes and five fours before falling to Hardus Viljoen, but New Zealander Colin de Grandhomme weighed in with an unbeaten 65 off 28, including five maximums, as they reached 197-4.

De Grandhomme's compatriot Grant Elliott then claimed 4-37 with the ball as Derbyshire were restricted to 177-4 in reply to lose by 20 runs, their second defeat in three days.

"Ed is that kind of cricketer, he's quite carefree, goes out and is really aggressive. It was a punt, but it came off," Bears skipper Ian Bell told BBC WM.

Elsewhere, Eoin Morgan hit seven sixes in his 59 for Middlesex, but Somerset's James Hildreth made 63 off 34 balls as they reached 166-5 off the penultimate ball to win by five wickets.

Is Whiteley's over the best hitting you have seen in T20 cricket?