T20 Blast: Yorkshire and Adam Lyth break T20 domestic records

NatWest T20 Blast Dates: 7 July - 2 September Coverage: Ball-by-ball local radio commentary on every match online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. In-play highlights and live text commentary of selected games on the BBC Sport website. Selected commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

Adam Lyth scored 161 and broke the T20 domestic record as Yorkshire secured the highest domestic T20 score of 260-4 in their 124-run win over Northants.

He was 14 short of Chris Gayle's world record 175 and Yorkshire's total was three short of the world record 263-3.

Daniel Bell-Drummond (80) and Joe Denly (127) set a T20 world record opening stand of 207 as Kent beat Essex.

Sam Curran took a triple-wicket maiden as Surrey beat Gloucestershire, while Leicestershire defeated Derbyshire.

Records tumble at Headingley

Lyth beat Brendon McCullum's 158 not out, which was the previous highest score in domestic T20 cricket

On a night of records, much of the drama came at Headingley as Yorkshire kept alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals from the North Group with a comfortable victory over Northants.

Lyth's first T20 century came off only 50 balls and he went on to hit seven sixes and 20 fours in his 73-ball knock, putting on 127 with Tom Kohler-Cadmore (41), as the hosts passed the previous domestic best of 254-3 set by Gloucestershire against Middlesex in 2011.

In reply, led by Richard Levi's 32-ball 65, Northants at one stage were 110-2 in the ninth over, but were unable to sustain the momentum as Azeem Rafiq (5-19) took three wickets in four balls.

Northants fell short and were dismissed for 136 and slip out of the North Group qualifying places.

Yorkshire have now played all 14 group games and will need other results to go their way to secure a place in the knockout stages, while Northants must beat Durham to stand any chance of qualifying.

World record opening stand for Kent openers

Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond celebrate their world record first-wicket stand

Kent went one better than Yorkshire as their openers secured a word record first-wicket stand, beating the previous T20 best of 201 set by Peter Ingram and Jamie How in New Zealand in 2012.

The visitors made 221-2 from their 20 overs thanks to Denly's 66-ball 127, which included seven sixes and 11 fours, and Bell-Drummond's unbeaten 80 from 49 balls.

Varun Chopra led Essex's reply with his second T20 century of the season and he hit nine sixes in making 116 from 59 balls, while Dan Lawrence scored a 22-ball 41.

Tight bowling in the last three overs restricted Essex to 210-5 as Kent won by 11 runs.

Triple-wicket maiden for Surrey's Sam Curran

Surrey's Sam Curran took a Twenty20 career-best of 4-13

Surrey edged past Gloucestershire by two wickets in a low-scoring thriller at The Oval, as the home side's Sam Curran (4-13) took a triple-wicket maiden.

Curran claimed the wicket of Michael Klinger with the first ball of his second over before Phil Mustard and Cameron Bancroft followed him to the pavilion from deliveries three and four, while the dismissal of Ian Cockbain (16) from his next over made it four wickets in nine balls.

The visitors slipped to 37-4 and 80-6 before Jack Taylor (28) and Kieran Noema-Barnett (24) pushed them past three figures to post a below-par 130-9.

Craig Miles took 3-25 as Surrey, despite 45 from Moises Henriques, stumbled to 123-8 in the 19th over, but Gareth Barry hit the winning runs to give the hosts victory with four balls to spare.

Derbyshire's quarter-final spot not secure

Mark Cosgrove hit the winning runs for Leicestershire as he made an unbeaten 57

Derbyshire missed the chance to confirm a last-eight spot for only the second time in the 14-year history of Twenty20 cricket as Leicestershire won by four wickets at Grace Road.

But the visitors will secure their place with victory at home over Worcestershire on Friday and are still well in the hunt for a home quarter-final.

Matt Critchley top-scored for Derbyshire with an unbeaten 72 from 60 balls, but Clint McKay (2-27) and Aadil Ali (2-22) helped restrict the visitors to 139-7.

Leicestershire slipped to 94-5 in reply but Mark Cosgrove's 57 not out saw them home on 143-6 to boost their hopes of qualifying.

The defeats for Derbyshire and Northants mean North Group leaders Notts Outlaws have secured a home tie in the last eight as group winners.