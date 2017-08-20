Weekend club cricket results

Waringstown wicketkeeper Marcus McLean is ready to snap up a chance as Waqar Azmat bats for Clontarf in the T20 final

Clontarf won the inaugural All-Ireland Twenty/20 Cup with a 10-run win over Waringstown at The Lawn on Sunday.

Waringstown were 34-3 after 7.1 overs but Gregg Thompson came to the rescue with three sixes in his half century.

Later, although still behind the required run rate, Kyle McCallan forced the pace but the Ulster team still finished just short.

Sunday 20 August

Waringstown v Clontarf

Clontarf 151 for eight W Azmar 36, J Mooney 28, K McCallan 2-23

Waringstown 141 for seven G Thompson 60, A Dennison 34, J Mooney 2-14

Clontarf won by 10 runs

Saturday 19 August

Waringstown head the NCU Premier League table with 36 points after 11 of the 14 fixtures while CIYMS and North Down are both on 32 points from 11.

NCU Premier League

CIYMS v Lisburn

CIYMS 209-6 M K McGillivray 77, C Dougherty 63

Lisburn D/L target 183 from 37 overs - 79 D Robinson 3-15, A Coulter 3-23

CIYMS won by 103 runs

CSNI v Muckamore

Muckamore 175-5 (45 overs)

CSNI D/L target 197 from 45 overs

CSNI 200-4 M Amjad 61 no, J Kennedy 32

CSNI won by six wickets

Waringstown v Carrickfergus

Waringstown 212-7 (47.2 overs) J Hall 66, S Khan 33

Carrickfergus D/L target 221 from 44 overs - 167 (38.2 overs) P Botha 50, A Hagan 30

Waringstown won by 53 runs

Instonians P North Down

Long's SuperValu North West Premier League

Bready v Eglinton

Eglinton 199 S Thompson 71, T Garrett 44, D Scanlon 5-26

Bready 150

Eglinton won by 49 runs

Brigade P Coleraine

Drummond P Ardmore

Fox Lodge P Donemana