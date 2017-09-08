James Anderson: England bowler takes 500th Test wicket

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-Sized TMS: Honours even after intriguing second day

James Anderson became the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets, on day two of the final Test against West Indies at Lord's.

The Lancashire player, 35, reached the milestone when he bowled Kraigg Brathwaite shortly after tea.

Anderson is only the sixth bowler - and third seamer - to reach 500, and the five ahead of him have retired.

"It's surreal thinking about how much cricket I've played and where I've got to in the game," said Anderson.

He told BBC Test Match Special: "The feeling is a bit of everything - relief, then quite emotional.

"There are guys I've played 100 Tests with. It was a special moment to share it with them. Sharing it with my family are in the crowd as well."

Anderson also removed Kieran Powell for 45 as West Indies reached 93-3, leading by 22.

Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan holds the Test record with 800 wickets, with Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne on 708 and India leg-spinner Anil Kumble on 619.

Anderson's 501 wickets have come at an average of less than 28.

Anderson, who made his debut at Lord's in 2003, is playing his 129th Test.

In 2015, he surpassed Sir Ian Botham's long-standing England record of 383 Test wickets in his 100th Test, also against West Indies.

Team-mate Stuart Broad, who has 387, is the next most prolific wicket-taker for England.



'I wanted to get it out of the way'

Beginning the third Test with 497 wickets, Anderson took 2-31 as West Indies were bowled out for 123 in the first innings on Thursday.

He needed only 12 deliveries in the second innings to reach the landmark, swinging one in to bowl Brathwaite between bat and pad.

"I was trying to put it out of my mind because the game situation was tight," said Anderson.

"For me, it was getting it out of the way, taking the focus off that and focus on the game."