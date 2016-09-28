County ins & outs 2018

Essex wrapped up the County Championship title, remaining unbeaten in 2017

Here are details of all the county signings and departures from the 2018 season.

Counties are allowed to field two overseas players in Twenty20 games, with up to four registered for that competition, although only two can be registered at any one time, and registrations must be for a minimum of 10 days.

Only one overseas player is permitted in the County Championship and One-Day Cup competitions.

Guide to abbreviations Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties KPK: Kolpak contract REL: Released RET: Retired YTH: From youth teams EUP: European Union passport UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport

Kolpak contracts are signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2017 season are included on the 2017 list. Have we missed anyone? Please let us know.

DERBYSHIRE

Other news: Ex-Northamptonshire and Glamorgan batsman James Kettleborough signed a summer contract to lead the second XI on and off the field. John Wright returned as T20 coach with former skipper Dominic Cork as T20 bowling coach and Scotland head coach Grant Bradburn providing support for the T20 coaching team. New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner's move was cancelled because of injury. Kim Barnett stepped down from his advisory role on 2 July, to be replaced by former director of cricket David Houghton as head of cricket in October.

DURHAM

Other news: Batsman Jack Burnham was banned for the 2018 season after receiving a one-year ban for recreational drug use. Latham captained in the One-Day Cup and T20 Blast following Jennings' and Coughlin's departures.

ESSEX

Overseas player: Peter Siddle (Australia, 13 April - 7 May and 1 August - 7 September); Neil Wagner (New Zealand, mid-May to end of July); Adam Zampa (Australia, for Twenty20); Murali Vijay (India, from 8 September)

Other news: Head coach Chris Silverwood left to take over as England bowling coach and was replaced by Anthony McGrath, who was promoted from assistant coach and was assisted by Dimitri Mascarenhas.

GLAMORGAN

Overseas player: Shaun Marsh (Australia, until 8 July); Usman Khawaja (Australia, as cover for Marsh from 9-28 June and then for Twenty20 until 4 August); Joe Burns (Australia, for Twenty20, 20 July-2 August); Stephen Cook (South Africa, from 1 September)

Other news: Colin Ingram became limited-overs captain, with Michael Hogan continuing to lead in the County Championship.

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Other news: Chris Dent was appointed to captain the Championship and One-Day Cup sides, replacing Gareth Roderick and Michael Klinger respectively. Spin bowler Jack Taylor was banned from bowling for a year because of an illegal action, while ex-Australia opener Chris Rogers joined the coaching staff for the first two months of the season.

HAMPSHIRE

Other news: James Vince captained the side in all formats.

KENT

Other news: Keeper-batsman Sam Billings was appointed as captain after Northeast was replaced before his departure, with Paul Downton becoming director of cricket. Meanwhile, Allan Donald took up his role as assistant coach after finally receiving a work permit.

LANCASHIRE

Overseas player: Joe Mennie (Australia, until end of August); James Faulkner (Australia, for Twenty20); Zahir Khan (Afghanistan, for Twenty20 from 6 August); Keshav Maharaj (South Africa, from 28 August for Championship)

Other news: Liam Livingstone replaced Steven Croft as captain.

LEICESTERSHIRE

Overseas player: Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan, for first Championship game in April then from mid-June); Varun Aaron (India, late April to early June); Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan, for Twenty20)

Other news: Former wicketkeeper Paul Nixon replaced Pierre de Bruyn as head coach. Assistant coach Graeme Welch left to rejoin Warwickshire as bowling coach, so Nixon was assisted by last season's 2nd XI coach John Sadler. Matt Mason from Worcestershire became the new bowling coach with ex-Lancashire skipper Tom Smith as 2nd XI coach. Colin Ackermann became Twenty20 captain, replacing Clint McKay, while Paul Horton replaced Michael Carberry as Championship and One-Day Cup captain on 25 May.

MIDDLESEX

Overseas player: Hilton Cartwright (Australia, until end of June); Ashton Agar (Australia, for Twenty20); Dwayne Bravo (West Indies, for first six Twenty20 games)

Other news: Middlesex appointed Dawid Malan as their new County Championship captain, replacing James Franklin, with Steven Finn named 50-over captain. Head coach Richard Scott left the club on 2 July and will be replaced by Stuart Law from January.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Overseas player: Doug Bracewell (New Zealand, first month of season); Rory Kleinveldt (South Africa, from mid-May until end of August); Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka, for one Championship match starting 25 June and Twenty20)

Other news: Former captain David Sales became full-time batting coach after a part-time spell in the role. Spinner Graeme White retired from first-class cricket on 19 June to concentrate on limited-overs formats.

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Other news: Steven Mullaney replaced Chris Read as captain of the Championship and one-day sides, while the retired Read returned as a part-time coach. Batsman Alex Hales will only play limited-overs cricket in 2018 and 2019.

SOMERSET

Other news: Andy Hurry returned to Somerset at director of cricket following the departure of Matthew Maynard. Jason Kerr stepped up from his position as bowling coach to become head coach. Following Allenby's departure, Tom Abell added the One-Day Cup to his Championship captaincy responsibilities, while Lewis Gregory led the Twenty20 side. Chief executive Lee Cooper stepped down on 14 March and was replaced by Andrew Cornish. Strength and conditioning coach Darren Veness joined Surrey and was replaced by Joel Tratt.

SURREY

Overseas player: Dean Elgar (South Africa, first two months of season and from 29 August); Theunis de Bruyn (South Africa, 20-28 June); Aaron Finch (Australia, primarily for Twenty20 from 12 July); Nic Maddinson (Australia, for Twenty20 from 12 July)

Other news: Rory Burns replaced Gareth Batty as captain in the Championship and One-Day Cup, with Jade Dernbach taking up the role in the T20 Blast. Batty became player-coach on 30 July. Fielding coach Chris Taylor joined as a consultant from the ECB, strength and conditioning coach Darren Veness arrived from Somerset while ex-player Vikram Solanki replaced Stuart Barnes as assistant head coach. Former seamers Ryan Sidebottom and Alfonso Thomas joined as bowling consultants.

SUSSEX

Overseas player: Ishant Sharma (India, 4 April - 4 June); Rashid Khan (Afghanistan, for Twenty20 until 16 August); Tom Bruce (New Zealand, for Twenty20)

Other news: Coach Mark Davis left the club in November 2017 and was replaced by Jason Gillespie. Academy director Carl Hopkinson left to become the ECB's lead fielding coach, and was replaced by ex-England assistant coach Richard Halsall. Meanwhile, Sussex assistant coach Jon Lewis departed to become England Under-19s coach. Ben Brown was named club captain and led in the Championship and One-Day Cup, with Luke Wright as T20 captain.

WARWICKSHIRE

Other news: Patel was appointed captain for the Championship and One-Day Cup, with Grant Elliott taking on the role for the Bears in the T20 Blast. Bowling coach Alan Richardson left Edgbaston by mutual consent and was replaced by Graeme Welch, who returned to the club from Leicestershire. Head of strength and conditioning Chris Armstrong also departed.

WORCESTERSHIRE

Overseas player: Travis Head (Australia, until 29 May, then from 13-15 July); Callum Ferguson (Australia, for One-Day Cup from 29 May, then first three Twenty 20 games and from 3-17 August); Martin Guptill (New Zealand, for Twenty20, 20 June - 29 July); Wayne Parnell (South Africa, 19 July-15 September, then as a Kolpak signing from 17 September)

Other news: Worcestershire appointed Kevin Sharp as their new head coach. The second XI/batting coach replaced director of cricket Steve Rhodes, who left the club following an internal investigation. Alan Richardson came in as bowling coach to replace Australian Matt Mason, who left for Leicestershire, while Alex Gidman returned as 2nd XI coach.

YORKSHIRE

Overseas player: Cheteshwar Pujara (India, April-June); Kane Williamson (New Zealand, 20 July - 1 September); Jeet Raval (New Zealand, for final four Championship games)

Other news: Steven Patterson replaced Gary Ballance as captain on 16 June.