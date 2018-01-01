Pakistan in England, Ireland & Scotland 2018
Pakistan Test squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Rahat Ali, Saad Ali, Sami Aslam, Shadab Khan, Usman Salahuddin.
Pakistan in England
|28 April-1 May v Kent, Canterbury
|Match drawn
|Scorecard
|4-7 May v Northamptonshire, Northampton
|Pakistan won by nine wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|19-20 May v Leicestershire, Leicester
|Match drawn
|Match report. Scorecard
Pakistan v Ireland Test match
|11-15 May v Ireland, Malahide
|Pakistan won by five wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
Pakistan in England
24-28 May 1st Test v England, Lord's (11:00 BST)
1-5 June 2nd Test v England, Headingley (11:00 BST)
England in Scotland
10 June ODI, The Grange (11:00 BST)
Pakistan in Scotland
12 June 1st Twenty20 international, The Grange
13 June 1st Twenty20 international, The Grange
