Pakistan in England, Ireland & Scotland 2018

Pakistan Test squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Rahat Ali, Saad Ali, Sami Aslam, Shadab Khan, Usman Salahuddin.

Pakistan in England

28 April-1 May v Kent, Canterbury Match drawn Scorecard

4-7 May v Northamptonshire, Northampton Pakistan won by nine wickets Match report. Scorecard

19-20 May v Leicestershire, Leicester Match drawn Match report. Scorecard

Pakistan v Ireland Test match

11-15 May v Ireland, Malahide Pakistan won by five wickets Match report. Scorecard

24-28 May 1st Test v England, Lord's (11:00 BST)

1-5 June 2nd Test v England, Headingley (11:00 BST)

England in Scotland

10 June ODI, The Grange (11:00 BST)

Pakistan in Scotland

12 June 1st Twenty20 international, The Grange

13 June 1st Twenty20 international, The Grange

