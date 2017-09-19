Kiran Carlson on his way to a career-best score for Glamorgan against Gloucestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, SSE Swalec (day one): Glamorgan 342-7 (96 overs): Carlson 137*, Salter 84, Cooke 51; Payne 3-57 Gloucestershire Yet to bat Glamorgan 3 pts, Gloucestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Teenage batsman Kiran Carlson led Glamorgan to 342-7 after a shaky start in their Championship match against Gloucestershire in Cardiff.

The 19-year-old's gritty career-best 137 not out came off 261 balls as Glamorgan fought back from 63-4 after an hour.

Chris Cooke hit a breezy 51, but Carlson's 182-run stand with Andrew Salter (84) was a patient affair.

David Payne (3-57) was the best of the visitors' bowlers.

Despite Gloucestershire putting the brakes on, with Kieran Noema-Barnett going for just two an over, Glamorgan's middle order produced the platform for their highest first-innings total of the season in Cardiff.

Carlson, shortly to become a civil engineering student at Cardiff University, came to the wicket in the sixth over and batted nearly six hours.

He shared a record county sixth-wicket partnership against Gloucestershire with Salter, who fell just before the close.

Debutant Connor Brown, 20, hit a confident 35 off 37 balls after replacing the retiring Jacques Rudolph.

Glamorgan batsman Kiran Carlson told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was tough, they bowled well but Salts and I got through the tough patches and managed to build a good partnership.

"The pitch was a bit green at the start, but as the ball got older and you got in, the pitch flattened out. It was tough trying to stay on top of it (mentally), I had a few lapses but managed to keep a hold of it most of the day.

"It was great (to reach 100), not the best way to get to it with an inside edge but it was really nice. Hopefully we'll get through the first half-hour (on day two) then try to cash in and get to the 400 mark."

Gloucestershire captain Phil Mustard:

"At 63-4, you think you're in a good position but fair play to Carlson and Salter, they batted really well and we didn't really have many answers in the afternoon, though to get two late wickets was a good effort.

"Getting them just makes it a bit easier (on day two), if we didn't get them the boys might not have wanted to get out of bed in the morning but they've put us in a nice position in the game."