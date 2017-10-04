'Giant tent' being discussed to end rain delays in cricket

Media playback is not supported on this device Roof at Lord's ? Can MCC really end 'rain stops play'?

Plans to stop rain delays at cricket matches by covering pitches with a giant mesh tent are being discussed by the sport's governing bodies.

The Telegraph says an American company has approached the MCC and the English Cricket Board (ECB) with the idea.

The transparent mesh could be held up by wires attached to floodlights and a hot-air balloon in the centre.

An ECB spokesman told the BBC they were looking into "new technologies" but did not confirm any specific plans.

But the new MCC chief executive Guy Lavender says they are in conversation with ECB chief executive Tom Harrison in how they can partner up on the research.

Testing is at a very early stage and the technology is believed to be at least two years away from becoming a reality, with issues such as safety in high winds and water run-off to be considered.

"There are an enormous number of technical challenges and issues, but that's not to say we shouldn't look at it seriously," Lavender told BBC Sport.

"It's certainly not something that's going to be viable initially but I think we have a role here at MCC to investigate and look at new technologies.

"It's signalling our intent to think about new innovations and new technologies that can keep the game being played. This is the start of a journey of seeing what's practical and what's possible."