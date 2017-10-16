Luke Fletcher: Nottinghamshire bowler to resume training after head injury

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I'm lucky to still be around' - Notts bowler Fletcher

Nottinghamshire seamer Luke Fletcher is set to resume training for the first time since being hit in the head by the ball in a T20 Blast match in July.

The 29-year-old, who was struck by a straight drive from Birmingham Bears' Sam Hain on his follow-through, is to return to training on 8 November.

Fletcher said he was "lucky" to escape serious injury after the incident.

"The consultant is extremely happy with his progress so far," physiotherapist James Pipe told Notts' website.

"The key thing is that, at every step of the way, we have been guided by Fletch's hospital consultant and we've had to make sure he has been given the necessary recovery time.

"We are confident he will make a full return to training in time, but we have to be careful there is no second impact on the injury for obvious reasons, particularly until after Christmas when he would be more at risk, so he will be making a graded return."