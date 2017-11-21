Shiv Thakor: Derbyshire sack all-rounder following sexual exposure conviction

Shiv Thakor has also played for Leicestershire, and England at Under-19 level

Derbyshire have sacked all-rounder Shiv Thakor after he was found guilty of two sexual exposure charges.

The 24-year-old was found guilty last week of exposing himself to two women on a housing estate near Mackworth, Derbyshire in June.

A Derbyshire statement said: "The club expects the highest standards of behaviour from its staff and is opposed to sexual harassment in any form.

"Thakor's contract has been terminated with immediate effect."

Thakor will be sentenced on Friday.