Luke Fletcher: Nottinghamshire bowler given the all-clear to return to training

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I'm lucky to still be around' - Notts bowler Fletcher

Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher has been given the all-clear to return to training following a head injury.

Fletcher, 29, has been out of action since being struck on the head by the ball during a T20 Blast match in July.

He has been able to bowl in the nets recently, but the news from the doctor means can train from 8 January and return to matches for the 2018 season.

"It's very pleasing to finally get the nod to start full training again," Fletcher told the club website.

He added: "I've felt pretty good throughout once things settled down, but it's nice to get the official word that everything is OK.

"The consultant says he's really happy with how things are looking. I have passed all the computer tests I have been doing at the hospital and there has been improvement since the injury back in July."

Fletcher was hit by a straight drive from Birmingham Bears batsman Sam Hain while bowling, later admitting he had "dodged a bullet" by escaping further injury.

Following their promotion to Division One, Nottinghamshire begin their County Championship season against Lancashire on 13 April 2018.