Joe Mennie: Lancashire sign Australian pace bowler

Joe Mennie played one Test and two one-day internationals for Australia against South Africa in 2016

Lancashire have signed Australian pace bowler Joe Mennie for the 2018 season as the club's overseas player.

The 29-year-old, who currently plays for South Australia and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash, has taken 200 first-class wickets in 53 matches.

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple said: "It was really important that we brought in a high-quality overseas player to the club.

"Joe will be involved in all three competitions throughout the season."

Mennie, who has signed for Lancashire until 2 September, will play alongside fellow Australian James Faulkner, who joined the club for the T20 Blast last month.

"I can't wait to join up with Lancashire for the upcoming county season." Mennie told the club website.

"It is a club that has a fantastic history and their elite programme and winning ambitions made the choice an easy one."