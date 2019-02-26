Duanne Olivier: Yorkshire sign South Africa fast bowler on three-year Kolpak deal

After making his Test debut in January 2017, Olivier then played in two of the matches in South Africa's series defeat in England later that year

Yorkshire have signed South Africa fast bowler Duanne Olivier on a three-year Kolpak contract.

Olivier, 26, who played for Derbyshire in 2018, is one of the world's most in-form pacemen, having taken 31 wickets in five Tests since being recalled by South Africa in December.

His overall total of 48 wickets in 10 Tests has lifted him into the top 20 bowlers in the ICC Test match rankings.

He also took 31 wickets in seven Championship games for Derbyshire.

The terms of the Kolpak deal mean he will not be able to play for South Africa again until his contract with Yorkshire expires.

More to follow.