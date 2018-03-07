David Warner & Quinton de Kock sanctioned by ICC for altercation

Warner (left) made scores of 51 and 28 in the first Test, while De Kock (right) scored 20 and 83

Australia vice-captain David Warner has been cleared to play in the second Test against South Africa, but fined for misconduct.

He and South Africa's Quinton de Kock were both charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after an incident in the first Test in Durban.

Video footage appeared to show Warner having to be restrained by team-mates during an altercation with De Kock.

Wicketkeeper De Kock contested his charge but was also fined by the ICC.

Warner's acceptance of a level two offence meant he received three demerit points and was fined 75% of his match fee - but avoided a one-Test ban which would have come with four points.

De Kock was charged with a lesser level one offence and was fined 25% of his match fee and given one demerit point.

Players who reach four demerit points within a 24-month period are automatically handed a suspension - as happened to Afghanistan keeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad on Wednesday.

Australia won the first Test by 118 runs. The second Test starts on Friday at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.