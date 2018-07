South Africa in Sri Lanka 2018

July

7-8 v Sri Lanka Board XI, Colombo (P Sara Oval) Match drawn Scorecard (external site)

12-16 1st Test, Galle Sri Lanka won by 278 runs Scorecard

20-24 2nd Test, Colombo (SSC) (05:30 BST)

26 Warm-up match, opponents & venue TBC

29 1st ODI, Dambulla (05:15 BST)

August

1 2nd ODI, Dambulla (d/n) (10:00 BST)

5 3rd ODI, Pallekele (05:15 BST)

8 4th ODI, Pallekele (d/n) (10:00 BST)

12 5th ODI, Khettarama (d/n) (10:00 BST)

14 Twenty20 international, Khettarama (d/n) (14:30 BST)

