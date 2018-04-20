County Championship: Somerset edge ahead after Matt Renshaw's debut century

Ed Barnard had never previously played first-class cricket against Somerset prior to his maiden five-wicket haul at Taunton

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one): Somerset 202: Renshaw 101*, Hildreth 48; Barnard 5-52 Worcestershire 153-8: Head 49, Barnard 27*; Davey 3-38, Gregory 3-43 Worcestershire (3 pts) trail Somerset (3 pts) by 49 runs with two wickets in hand. Scorecard

Matt Renshaw made an unbeaten century on his Somerset debut as 18 wickets fell on a busy first day against promoted Worcestershire at Taunton.

After coming in at first wicket down in the fourth over, Renshaw racked up exactly half his side's score of 202, hitting 101 not out, and sharing a 92-run stand with James Hildreth (48).

Ed Barnard's maiden five-wicket haul was the main cause of Somerset's woes.

Worcestershire struggled in reply, with Travis Head making 49 out of 153-8.

But after three quick wickets for Lewis Gregory, including the highly rated Joe Clarke first ball, that represented a recovery for the visitors from 48-5.

A stand of 45 for the sixth wicket between Cox (21) and Head began the fightback before the improving Barnard again showed his worth, following his 5-52 by sharing a so far unbroken 29-run stand with Josh Tongue.

Former England Under-19 international Barnard will resume on 27, while Tongue is on seven, needing another 50 runs to earn a first-innings lead.

But the day belonged to 22-year-old Middlesbrough-born Australia Test player Renshaw, who took full advantage of anything loose to become only the 14th player in Somerset's history to make a hundred on his debut.

Somerset centurion Matt Renshaw:

"People keep telling me that Somerset have never won the County Championship and I would love to play a part in it happening. Of course, a good summer over here would help my ambitions to play more for Australia, but I am really not thinking that far ahead at the moment.

"It was really tough out there in the morning session. The ball was moving around a lot and I kept getting hit on the inner thigh.

"I just tried to play as straight and as late as possible, while trying to enjoy the experience. I had heard the Taunton crowd were good and now I have experienced that myself."

Worcestershire seamer Ed Barnard:

"I have taken four wickets in an innings quite a few times and the lads have been ribbing me about getting my first five-for, so it is a monkey off my back.

"Steve Magoffin felt a hamstring bowling after lunch so I went on earlier than would have been the case in that session and it worked out well for me. The ball did a bit off the seam all day and I managed to capitalise.

"We were pleased to bowl Somerset out for around 200 and have ended the day disappointed with our position. But we are still well in the game."